Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.03

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

ASAI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,281. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 184.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 92,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 45.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

