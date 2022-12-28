Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 53 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 79,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 35.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 790,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 206,733 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 439,996 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 720,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.