Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 53 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 79,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 35.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 790,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 206,733 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 439,996 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 720,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
