SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Up 5,350.0% in December

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 5,350.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SeqLL Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:SQL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. 3,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,784. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. SeqLL has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Get SeqLL alerts:

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SeqLL had a negative net margin of 2,406.90% and a negative return on equity of 62.21%.

SeqLL Company Profile

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.