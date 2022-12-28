Shentu (CTK) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Shentu (CTK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Shentu has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00004259 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $62.10 million and $2.31 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,790,735 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

