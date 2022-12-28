Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Decreases By 60.9%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
180 Degree Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 6,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $7.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,531 shares of company stock worth $193,416. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
