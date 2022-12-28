Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Decreases By 60.9%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 6,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,531 shares of company stock worth $193,416. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

