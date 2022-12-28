Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Drops By 75.0%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALSAW stock remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,203. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 86.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,209,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561,475 shares during the period.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

