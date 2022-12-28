Short Interest in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUBAP) Expands By 1,100.0%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUBAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUBAP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 20,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,642. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $28.00.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.