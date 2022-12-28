Short Interest in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUBAP) Expands By 1,100.0%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUBAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance
AUBAP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 20,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,642. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $28.00.
About Atlantic Union Bankshares
Further Reading
