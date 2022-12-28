Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Expands By 249.3%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,400 shares, a growth of 249.3% from the November 30th total of 431,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in BAE Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 282,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in BAE Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 149,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in BAE Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BAE Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAESY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,100 ($13.28) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. 110,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. BAE Systems has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $42.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.4706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.24%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

