Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Increases By 1,088.2%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 1,088.2% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on BK Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BK Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,623. BK Technologies has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.13.

BK Technologies Dividend Announcement

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -18.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 42,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $117,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,587,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,124.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Joseph Jackson acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 658,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,403.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 42,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $117,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,587,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,124.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKTI. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in BK Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in BK Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 533,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,403 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in BK Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in BK Technologies by 50.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.