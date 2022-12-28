Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Drops By 86.2%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the November 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. 37,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,878. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

