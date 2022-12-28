Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Drops By 86.2%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the November 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bouygues Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. 37,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,878. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.
Bouygues Company Profile
