Short Interest in CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Drops By 99.2%

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 788,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Stock Down 18.2 %

CBD of Denver stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 15,872,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,190,589. CBD of Denver has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

