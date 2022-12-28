Short Interest in CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Drops By 99.2%

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 788,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CBD of Denver Stock Down 18.2 %
CBD of Denver stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 15,872,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,190,589. CBD of Denver has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
CBD of Denver Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBD of Denver (CBDD)
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.