Short Interest in CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Decreases By 96.2%

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CCFNB Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CCFN stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. CCFNB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69.

CCFNB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

