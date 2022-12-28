Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Drops By 91.2%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the November 30th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura raised shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

