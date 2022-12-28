Short Interest in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expands By 463.9%

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 463.9% from the November 30th total of 494,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContraFect has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
