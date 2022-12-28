Short Interest in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Drops By 99.0%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %
Elite Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 675,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,358. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elite Pharmaceuticals (ELTP)
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.