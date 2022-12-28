Short Interest in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Drops By 99.0%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

Elite Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 675,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,358. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products.

