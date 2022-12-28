Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Rises By 314.3%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FIAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 50,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,639. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIAC. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Focus Impact Acquisition by 1,524.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

