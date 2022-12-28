Short Interest in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Expands By 450.0%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXW. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 47,605 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

FOXW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

About FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

