Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Drops By 95.3%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
Fuji Media stock remained flat at $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $5.56.
About Fuji Media
