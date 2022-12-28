Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Increases By 233.6%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 233.6% from the November 30th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 222,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

