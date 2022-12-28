Short Interest in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Increases By 2,950.0%

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 2,950.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gesher I Acquisition
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Gesher I Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ GIACW remained flat at $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. Gesher I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.
