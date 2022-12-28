Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Increases By 300.0%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

HSNGY traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,055. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.92%.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

