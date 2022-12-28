Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Decreases By 96.7%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.81) to €21.50 ($22.87) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($23.94) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of IDEXY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 215,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.08. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

