Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Grows By 2,000.0%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

IntelGenx Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 98,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

