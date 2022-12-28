Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Grows By 260.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
