Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Grows By 260.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter.

