Short Interest in Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Expands By 48,000.0%

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 48,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ionic Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS IONKF remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 63,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,622. Ionic Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

