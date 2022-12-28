Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Increases By 278.1%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,000 shares, a growth of 278.1% from the November 30th total of 253,900 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairos Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 0.4% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,088,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 249,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,146,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,398 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kairos Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KAIR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 57,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,512. Kairos Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Kairos Acquisition Company Profile

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

