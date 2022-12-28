Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Increases By 2,363.5%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, an increase of 2,363.5% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of KRKNF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,653. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

