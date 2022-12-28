Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Rises By 240.0%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Legend Power Systems Price Performance
Legend Power Systems stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Wednesday. Legend Power Systems has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
About Legend Power Systems
