Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Rises By 240.0%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Legend Power Systems stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Wednesday. Legend Power Systems has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

