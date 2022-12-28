Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Decreases By 97.2%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Luvu Brands stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.36. Luvu Brands has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 41.74%.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer lifestyle products worldwide. The company offers sensuality and intimacy products under the Liberator brand; and bed therapy products, which assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

