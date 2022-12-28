Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Drops By 60.0%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONBPO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.21. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 5th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.