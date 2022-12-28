Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Expands By 407.7%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 407.7% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 676.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Stock Down 0.5 %

OptimumBank Company Profile

Shares of OptimumBank stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,873. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.