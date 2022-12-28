Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Increases By 124.5%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of RNXT stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 36,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,205. RenovoRx has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West bought a new position in RenovoRx in the second quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of RenovoRx by 79.5% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 97,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,044 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

