Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Increases By 124.5%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
RenovoRx Price Performance
Shares of RNXT stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 36,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,205. RenovoRx has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RenovoRx
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
