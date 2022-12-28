Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Drops By 58.3%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGIP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

