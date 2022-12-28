Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Increases By 3,700.0%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.0 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $50.56 on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
