Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Increases By 910.0%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 910.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.0 days.

Shares of TVAHF stock remained flat at $9.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. TV Asahi has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

