Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Increases By 910.0%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 910.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.0 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
Shares of TVAHF stock remained flat at $9.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. TV Asahi has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $9.78.
About TV Asahi
