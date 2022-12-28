Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Drops By 69.2%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,456,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 7,283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 111,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 98,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Performance

VTHR traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,201. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.24. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $218.11.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.791 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

