Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rises By 400.0%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of VLPNY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. Voestalpine has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLPNY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($32.98) to €29.20 ($31.06) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voestalpine from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.60 ($20.85) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

