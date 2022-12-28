Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Increases By 429.7%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 429.7% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vonovia Stock Performance
Shares of Vonovia stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,416. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.
Vonovia Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonovia (VONOY)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.