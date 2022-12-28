Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expands By 149.3%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the November 30th total of 103,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,095. The stock has a market cap of $292.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $15.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.37%.

WHF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Bolduc purchased 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 38,658 shares of company stock worth $501,002 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.