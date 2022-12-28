Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Declines By 75.0%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wilmar International Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMIY traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Wilmar International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilmar International (WLMIY)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.