Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Declines By 75.0%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wilmar International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMIY traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

