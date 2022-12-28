Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Increases By 506.6%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 506.6% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 220,205 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 878.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 153,878 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,681,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 68,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,738 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CXSE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. 1,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,104. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

