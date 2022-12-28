Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Declines By 92.3%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yamaha Price Performance
Shares of Yamaha stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. 20,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. Yamaha has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $50.98.
About Yamaha
