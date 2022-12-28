Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Achieves $121.08 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $121.08 million and $1.68 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,665.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00411334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00872289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00093988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00609011 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00249276 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,847,182,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.