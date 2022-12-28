Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Achieves $121.08 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $121.08 million and $1.68 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,665.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000431 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00411334 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021590 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00872289 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00093988 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00609011 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00249276 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,847,182,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
