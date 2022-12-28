Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Trading 4.4% Higher

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Siam Cement Public Stock Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.