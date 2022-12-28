Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives $61.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMMNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($67.13) to €62.10 ($66.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($57.45) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

