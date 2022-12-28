Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Trading Up 4.5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 46,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 132,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

