Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Signature Bank by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,128. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

