Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
