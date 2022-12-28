Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $21,122,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,669,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 841,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $16,742,000.

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.