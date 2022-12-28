Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 17,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,271,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $539.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 18.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 152.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 62,358 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.