Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside  convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

QQD stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,965. Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

Get Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.